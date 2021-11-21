Champions League: Carrick thrust into limelight at Man U

By The Associated Press

Michael Carrick has been thrust into one of the world’s biggest coaching jobs pretty much from out of nowhere after Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Carrick has been put in charge for now and starts with a big game Tuesday at Villarreal in the Champions League as both teams look to qualify for the knockout stage. Barcelona faces Benfica and has been boosted by the arrival of coach Xavi Hernández. Barcelona is looking to qualify despite opening group play with two straight losses. A win for Paris Saint-Germain in its heavyweight meeting at Manchester City on Wednesday would secure the French team a place in the last 16 but its away form has been patchy.