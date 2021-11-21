Frankfurt revival continues with Bundesliga win in Freiburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s revival under new coach Oliver Glasner has continued with a 2-0 win at third-place Freiburg in the Bundesliga. It’s Freiburg’s first defeat in its third league game in its new stadium. First-half goals from Jesper Lindström and Filip Kostic gave Frankfurt its third successive win across all competitions. Glasner endured a difficult start to his tenure when Frankfurt was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup before going seven league games without a win. Frankfurt climbed to 11th in the 18-team division ahead of the late game between Mainz and visiting Cologne.