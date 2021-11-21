Jump, Belibi score 14 each, No. 7 Stanford beats Gonzaga

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Hannah Jump and Francesca Belibi each scored 14 points for No. 7 Stanford in a narrow 66-62 win over Gonzaga on Sunday. Cameron Brink scored 12 points and Lexie Hull 11 for Stanford (3-1). Melody Kempton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (3-1). A late shooting slump doomed the Bulldogs in this game. Stanford leading scorer and rebounder Haley Jones, who had a triple-double in the previous game, did not play.