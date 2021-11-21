Newton stays positive after loss on ‘resurrection day’

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Nov. 21 will always be his personal “resurrection day.” It was on this day 13 years ago that Newton was arrested while at the University of Florida and charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny and obstructing justice after allegedly stealing another student’s laptop computer and later throwing it out of a dormitory window when officers arrived to investigate. So the 32-year-old quarterback wasn’t going to let taking a hard-fought 27-21 loss in a football game on Sunday to Washington impact his outlook as he looks ahead to the remainder of the season.