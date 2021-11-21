Rangers stun Sabres with last-second goal to win 5-4

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. Lindgren’s heroics came after the teams scored three goals each in a wild second period, including four goals in an 82-second span. Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller all scored for the Rangers. Alexander Georgiev had 14 saves and was replaced by Igor Shesterkin, who had four saves in the third. Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin all scored for Buffalo, and Aaron Dell had 31 saves.