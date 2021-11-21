Vejmelka gets first win, Coyotes knock off Kings 2-1 in OT

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Capobianco scored at 3:26 of overtime, Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for his first career win and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Travis Boyd had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. On Friday night at home, Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Coyotes a 2-1 comeback victory over Detroit. Arizona is 3-0-1 in its past four games. Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who have lost four straight following a seven-game winning streak.