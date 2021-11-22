Giants’ offensive struggles continue in 30-10 loss to Bucs

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants got the ball to start the second half down just 17-10 against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A failed fourth-down play on the opening drive and an interception on the ensuing possession left the Giants trailing by 17 in what ended up a 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay. Questions again were raised during coach Joe Judge’s postgame media session about offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and whether he will remain in that role. Judge declined to address Garrett’s status or any other possible changes but did place blame for the defeat squarely on the coaching staff.