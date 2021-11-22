Huge first half leads Florida State past Missouri 81-58

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Polite scored 14 points to lead four in double figures and Florida State blew past Missouri 81-58 in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic. Polite made 6 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 3 3-pointers. Cam’Ron Fletcher added 12 points and Malik Osborne and Matthew Cleveland scored 10 each. Osborne had a game-high seven rebounds. Florida State led 16-10 with 12:38 remaining in the first half before blowing the game wide open with an 11-0 run on the way to a 44-23 halftime lead. The Seminoles shot 64% in the first half and forced 13 turnovers.