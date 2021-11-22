Sports minister wants sanctions after French soccer violence

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says domestic soccer needs a “radical and immediate” reality check following crowd trouble in a league match between Lyon and Marseille on Sunday. It was the latest in a series of violent episodes. The match was halted after a fan struck Marseille player Dimitri Payet on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute. The French league said the repeated incidents are “destroying the image of the league in France and internationally.”