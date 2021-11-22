Trenin snaps tie in 3rd period, Predators top Ducks 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves. Nashville stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim its second consecutive defeat. Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks. Trenin fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender John Gibson as he skated through the slot on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 of the third. Gibson finished with 32 saves.