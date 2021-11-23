David scores as Lille beats Salzburg in Champions League

LILLE, France (AP) — In-form Canada striker Jonathan David scored a 12th goal this season as Lille beat Salzburg 1-0 in the Champions League to claim the top spot in their group. With two rounds of matches remaining, Lille has a one-point lead over the Austrian side in the tight Group G. Third-place Sevilla lags two points behind the French champions, one point above Wolfsburg. David scored a double at the weekend in the French league and carried his good form onto the European stage.