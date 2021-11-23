Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his happiness at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation of him becoming the next Manchester United manager. Pochettino says he is aware of what he called “rumors” but is focused on working at PSG and stressed he still had more than a year and a half left on his contract at the French club. United is looking to hire an interim manager until the end of the season and then make a permanent appointment ahead of next season following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday..