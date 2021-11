NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Toledo held off Tulane for a 68-67 win on Tuesday. Jalen Cook made a layup with 28 seconds left to help the Green Wave pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer. JT Shumate had 19 points to lead the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. added 18 points, while Ryan Rollins chipped in 16. Jalen Cook led the Green Wave with 25 points.