James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture, warned for language

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language. James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday. He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee on Wednesday.