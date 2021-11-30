Third downs loom large in Pitt-Wake Forest ACC title game

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Third-down conversions will be a key factor in this weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game between No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have been one of the national leaders by converting half of their third-down chances. But the Panthers have been one of the nation’s best at stopping opposing offenses on third down. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says it’s the “film-study down” because of all the preparation required to be ready for different defensive looks. Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell says the Panthers aim to get the team’s “Delta” package on the field to pressure quarterbacks.