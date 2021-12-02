Sports betting ads: Industry weighs how much is too much?

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — If you’ve turned on a television in the last three years, chances are you’ve been inundated with advertisements for sports betting, and not only during game broadcasts. Gambling industry executives, and their pro sports and tech partners, are starting to ask themselves: How much is too much? At an international sports betting conference this week in Secaucus, gambling companies simultaneously defended the amount of their advertising, while worrying about a European-style government crackdown if things get out of hand. The president of the American Gaming Association called the current situation “an unsustainable arms race.”