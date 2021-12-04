Akron hires Oregon offensive coordinator Moorhead as coach

AKRON (AP) — Akron hired Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as head coach, bringing back a former assistant for the Zips to take over a struggling program. Moorhead was head coach at Mississippi State for two seasons and FCS Fordham for four seasons. He has been directing the Ducks’ offense the last two seasons. He also spent two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator in between his head coaching jobs at his alma mater, Fordham, and Mississippi State. Akron is 3-29 over the last three seasons. New athletic director Charles Guthrie fired coach Tom Arth nine games into this season and news of the school’s interest in Moorhead leaked more than a week ago. Moorhead was an assistant at Akron from 2004 to 2008.