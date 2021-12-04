CBS: Alabama’s John Metchie not expected to return to game

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn’t return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game. Metchie walked gingerly off the field Saturday on the final drive before halftime after a non-contact injury. He had grabbed at his left knee. The Tide’s No. 2 receiver, Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a 13-yard touchdown in the half. He and Jameson Williams were both over the 1,000-yard mark for the season entering the game.