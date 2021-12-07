4-division champ Roy Jones Jr. heads Boxing HOF selections

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto and James Toney have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame along with three-division female champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm. Also selected for induction were publicist Bill Caplan in the Non-Participant category and journalist Ron Borges and historian-producer Bob Yalen in the Observer category. Posthumous inductees include junior lightweight champion Tod Morgan in the Old Timer category and ring announcer Chuck Hull in the Non-Participant category. Due to the cancellations of the two previous induction weekends because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 classes also will be honored June 9.