Browns place Njoku on COVID-19 list, could miss Ravens game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and could miss Sunday’s crucial matchup against AFC North-leading Baltimore. Njoku leads Cleveland with 407 yards receiving and he scored the Browns’ only touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Nov. 28. The loss of Njoku would be a major blow to the Browns, who can’t afford another loss if they hope to make the playoffs. Plus, tight end Harrison Bryant is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain. Austin Hooper is the only regular tight end currently available.