By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Connor scored two third-period goals and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken. It was Winnipeg’s first shutout of the season. Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets, winners in four of their last six games. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley had assists as the Kraken again faltered early.