Bowl-bound Army looks to beat Navy for 5th time in 6 games

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Bowl-bound Army and Navy will meet for the 122nd time Saturday in the renewal of one of college football’s biggest rivalries. The game is being played at MetLife Stadium to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Army is 8-3. It is headed to the Armed Forces Bowl later this month. Navy is 3-8, playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. Army has won four of the last five games with Navy.