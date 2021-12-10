Clemson tops Notre Dame in shootout, advances to NCAA final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Justin Malou converted in a penalty shootout and Clemson advanced to the NCAA College Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame. Clemson won the shootout 5-3 and will face Washington or Georgetown in Sunday’s title game. Those teams played later Friday. Clemson is playing in the final for the fifth time in nine College Cup appearances. The Tigers won championships in 1984 and 1987. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored in regulation for the Tigers and Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn tied it with a penalty kick. Clemson was a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout and Philip Quinton failed to convert for Notre Dame.