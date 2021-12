PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Brown 70-65. Ben Shungu added 16 points for the Catamounts and Isaiah Powell chipped in 15. Vermont scored the game’s final six points, connecting on 6 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Shungu made the first two, Powell the second pair and Shungu the third pair, with 1 second remaining. Paxson Wojcik scored 13 points for Brown.