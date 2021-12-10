Demaryius Thomas remembered by players for generous nature

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos players will wear a decal on their helmets Sunday against Detroit to honor Demaryius Thomas. There will also be a video tribute at the stadium and a moment of silence for the charismatic receiver. Thomas died in his suburban Atlanta home at 33, nearly six months after officially announcing his NFL retirement. He’s being remembered for his contributions in Denver that went far beyond the football field. He was noted for his work with the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, along with hospital visits and his annual football camp.