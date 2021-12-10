New Oklahoma coach Venables hires Lebby, Roof as assistants

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Lebby was the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss the past two seasons, where his offenses were some of the best in the country. Roof is a former head coach at Duke who won a national championship as defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010. He was a defensive analyst at Clemson this season.