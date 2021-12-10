Walker leads Colorado’s late run to hold off Milwaukee 65-54

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Evan Battey scored 15 points, Jabari Walker added 14 and Colorado defeated Milwaukee 65-54. The Buffaloes closed the game with a 14-2 run over the final five minutes, with Walker scoring eight consecutive points to put Colorado in charge. Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s layup gave Milwaukee a 52-51 lead with 5:20 remaining in the second half before Battey hit two free throws for a 53-52 Colorado lead. Walker then made a layup followed by a three-point play and a 3-pointer for a 61-52 lead. Milwaukee’s only points over the closing minutes came on a jumper by Josh Thomas in the final minute.