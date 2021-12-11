Arsenal beats Southampton 3-0 without dropped Aubameyang

LONDON (AP) — Martin Odegaard scored for a third straight game as Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the English Premier League to end a run of two straight losses. Arsenal was without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons. But Alexandre Lacazette started in his place and netted the opener in the 21st minute. Odegaard added the second six minutes later and Gabriel headed home the third in the 62nd. The win put Arsenal just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, which visits Burnley on Sunday.