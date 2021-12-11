Montpellier ends Brest 6-match winning run in French league

BREST, France (AP) — Montpellier has brutally ended Brest’s six-match winning run in the French league after a 4-0 win at the Brittany club on Saturday. Montpellier’s third straight win extends its unbeaten record in the top flight against Brest and lifts Olivier Dall’Óglio’s players to fourth in the standings. Last-placed Saint-Etienne played at struggling Reims late in the first game since Saint-Etienne fired coach Claude Puel following last weekend’s 5-0 home loss.