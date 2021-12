PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhamir Brickus hit a pair of jumpers to put La Salle in front in the final five minutes and the Explorers held on to beat Pennsylvania, 76-74. Jonah Charles hit back-to-back treys midway through the second half to put the Quakers in front, 65-59, but Christian Ray answered with two 3-pointers for La Salle to pull the Explorers even at 67-67 with 6:40 left.