Swiss skier Odermatt leads World Cup GS after 1st run

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom. Odermatt best handled challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde following overnight snowfall to lead defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault by .32 and Croatian skier Filip Zubcic by .33 of a second. GS world champion Mathieu Faivre trailed by .85 in fourth. Course workers moved up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow out of the race line in the early morning hours. Odermatt leads the World Cup overall standings and is chasing his third win of the season.