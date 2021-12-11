Titans activate WR Julio Jones from injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been activated from injured reserve. That clears the way for him to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones hasn’t played in a game since Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury. He has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in the six games he has played this season. Jones’ return boosts the Titans as they deal with the absences of receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry. Brown went on injured reserve Nov. 27. Henry is on IR with a foot injury and hasn’t played since Oct. 31.