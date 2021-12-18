Christian Pulisic named US Soccer’s male player of the year

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been named U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year. Ricardo Pepi was named the governing body’s young male player of the year before the U.S. team’s final exhibition of 2021 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Pulisic became the first American to play in the Champions League final and the first to win it during Chelsea’s championship season. For his national team, Pulisic served as team captain four times and also scored three game-winning goals, including two against archrival Mexico. The 18-year-old Pepi had a dynamic debut with the national team this fall after choosing the U.S. over his parents’ native Mexico.