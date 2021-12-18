Klingberg scores in OT to lift Stars past Blackhawks, 4-3

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak. Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1). In the extra period, Klingberg took a pass from Pavelski and beat Lankinen from the right faceoff circle for his first goal in 23 games this season.