Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak. Emani Bailey rushed for two TDs in the fourth quarter to help new Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux win his first game in charge. He took over after the ULL won the Sun Belt Championship under recently hired Florida coach Billy Napier. Rasheen Ali rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns for Marshall. His 9-yard touchdown put Marshall in front 21-16 late in the third quarter.