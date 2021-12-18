Magic beat short-handed Nets to end 7-game losing streak

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Lopez had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 100-93 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Gary Harris added 17 points, Chuma Okeke had 15, and Franz Wagner 14 to help the Magic improve to 6-25. Patty Mills led the Nets with 23 points. David Duke Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Blake Griffin added 17 points, and Cam Thomas had 15. Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn dropped to 21-9. The Nets had won four in a row. Brooklyn entered the game with 10 players in COVID-19 protocol, after returning star guard Kyrie Irving and MVP candidate Kevin Durant were placed into protocols Saturday.