RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield totaled 24 points and four assists and Nevada turned back Loyola Marymount 68-63 on Saturday. Sherfield made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 foul shots for the Wolf Pack (6-4). Keli Leaupepe sank five 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Lions (6-5).