VanVleet has 27, Raptors rout short-handed Warriors 119-100

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 12 assists, Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 119-100. Precious Achiuwa scored 17 points and Yuta Watanabe had 12 for the Raptors, who never trailed. Toronto has won five of seven. Golden State was without Steph Curry for rest and Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins for injuries. The five returned to California after Friday’s win in Boston rather than risking COVID-19 exposure, and a potential quarantine, in Canada.