Broncos QB Bridgewater in hospital with head injury

By The Associated Press

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to a hospital for a head injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Denver’s 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bridgewater was hurt in a scary collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury. Bridgewater had movement in his extremities, and coach Vic Fangio said he’d be held overnight for observation but was expected to be OK. Also, Carolina kicker Zane Gonzalez had to be helped off the field after injuring his quadriceps in warmups.