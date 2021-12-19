Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women coast past Saint Francis 82-45

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Reigan Richardson added 13 and No. 17 Georgia cruised to an 82-45 win over Saint Francis (PA). The Bulldogs never trailed, steadily building a 47-30 halftime lead. They made 6 of 9 3-pointers and shot 19 of 33 (58%) overall. A 13-2 run to close the third quarter made it 64-36. The Bulldogs finished 8 of 15 from distance and 34 of 64 overall. Saint Francis shot 38.5%, going 2 of 12 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. Jordan McLemore led the Red Flash with 10 points.