Tottenham out of Europa Conference because of virus ruling

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club and has been eliminated from the competition. The UEFA disciplinary committee has awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory. That confirms the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G. Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on Dec. 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the Dec. 31 deadline.