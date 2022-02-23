Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. In addition to working with players, she is studying video and learning the Yankees’ philosophies on defense. Balkovec is scheduled to manage her first regular-season game on Apr. 8 at the Lakeland Flying Tigers.