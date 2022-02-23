British Olympic great Jason Kenny retires from cycling

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain’s most decorated Olympian has retired. Cyclist Jason Kenny has taken up a role as sprint coach for Britain’s team ahead of the Paris Games in 2024. Kenny won seven gold medals and nine medals in total across four Olympic Games. No cyclist has won more. Britain’s cycling team will head to Paris looking to continue its proud record of finishing on the podium in every men’s sprint event since Beijing in 2008. That was Kenny’s first Games. He was knighted in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year honors list in December. Kenny is married to fellow cyclist Laura Kenny, who has won five Olympic gold medals and a silver.