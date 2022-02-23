Burnley beats Tottenham 1-0, within 2 points of EPL safety

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton but are now two points from safety after another hugely encouraging performance. Mee made the difference in the 71st minute when he beat Cristian Romero to head home Josh Brownhill’s free kick. Tottenham came back down to earth four days after a stunning 3-2 win at first-place Manchester City.