Man United scores late to salvage 1-1 draw with Atlético

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has kept old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in check but couldn’t hold on to its lead against Manchester United, conceding late in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. João Félix put the hosts ahead with a diving header seven minutes into the match but substitute Anthony Elanga equalized in the 80th shortly after coming off the bench. Atlético was in control during most of the match and twice hit the crossbar, including with an 86th-minute shot by Antoine Griezmann.