Newgarden among 6 IndyCar drivers to enter all-star series

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josef Newgarden is among six IndyCar drivers who have committed to compete in the upcoming second season of Tony Stewart’s all-star racing series. The two-time IndyCar champion has committed to race in the July 9 SRX event at Nashville Fairgrounds, Newgarden’s home track. Ryan Hunter-Reay is another new SRX addition this season and has agreed to race all six of the Saturday night short track events. SRX is also trying to see if it can build a car with hand controls so that injured driver Robert Wickens may be able to compete.