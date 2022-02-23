Palace wins 4-1 at Watford, pulls clear of EPL bottom 3

WATFORD, England (AP) — Crystal Palace distanced itself from the Premier League’s relegation zone with a 4-1 win over next-to-last Watford at Vicarage Road. The Eagles had gone into the game on the back of a six-match winless run in the league but took a 15th-minute lead when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s shot took a deflection off a defender and into the net. Watford struck back three minutes later through Moussa Sissoko’s header but Conor Gallagher’s sharp strike in the 42nd retook the lead for Palace. Wilfried Zaha then wrapped up all three points for the visitors with a low drive past goalkeeper Ben Foster and capped it off with a curling 85th-minute strike. Palace is nine points above third-to-last Burnley.