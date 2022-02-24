Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN ‘Monday Night’ booth

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ESPN is near the goal line of landing a top-tier talent to join the “Monday Night Football” booth. Troy Aikman is on the verge of leaving Fox after 22 years to become the lead analyst on the primetime package. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS. Aikman has been with Joe Buck on Fox’s top crew since 2002, but there have been rumblings the past couple of months that the Hall of Fame quarterback had been looking to move on.