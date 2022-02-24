Brazilian soccer players trapped in Ukraine appeal for help

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Brazilian soccer players from Ukraine’s two biggest clubs have issued an appeal to the Brazilian government. They say they are trapped by the Russian military attack on Ukraine. A group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities. They say the borders are closed and fuel supplies have run out. Other messages were posted by Brazilian players living elsewhere in Ukraine. The Ukrainian league was suspended indefinitely Thursday after martial law was declared in Ukraine.