Marchand knows there’s little leeway after latest suspension

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Boston’s Brad Marchand says he will need to watch his behavior on the ice after his second suspension of the season. Marchand was suspended for six games for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry. Marchand appealed the suspension but it was upheld by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. His first game back was against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. He was previously suspended for three games earlier this season and has been suspended eight times total in his career.